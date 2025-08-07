2027: Groups endorse Tinubu/Shettima ticket in Abuja

Over 1,000 organisations, united under the Northern Progressives Coalition (NPC), representing a broad spectrum of democratic forces across Nigeria’s 19 northern states, convened in Abuja on Thursday to deliver a resounding endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for re-election in 2027.

In a powerful press statement, NPC Convener Usman Abdullahi declared the Tinubu-Shettima administration as the “most dependable leadership” in Nigeria’s 65 years of independence, crediting it with sparking a “socio-political renaissance” that has significantly uplifted Northern Nigeria through targeted reforms and inclusive policies.

Addressing traditional rulers, political leaders, civil society representatives, women, youth coalitions, and the broader Northern populace, Abdullahi highlighted the administration’s transformative impact in addressing decades-long challenges, including systemic underdevelopment, political marginalisation, economic disenfranchisement, and infrastructure neglect.

“For too long, the North has been depicted in sterile data that fails to capture the harsh realities from Bauchi to Zamfara, Taraba to Sokoto,” he said.

“Yet, in less than two years, Tinubu and Shettima have brought a ray of hope, delivering visionary policies that prioritise the North as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s national architecture.”

The NPC outlined key achievements, emphasising unprecedented Northern representation in federal appointments.

“For the first time, Northern technocrats occupy strategic portfolios in security, commerce, oil regulation, and education reform, not as tokens but as co-architects of Nigeria’s renaissance,” Abdullahi stated.

Notable initiatives include the commissioning of an advanced oncology center in Katsina under a national cancer care expansion policy, reducing the need for Northern cancer patients to travel to Lagos or Abuja for treatment.

“The National Student Loan Scheme, financing over 396,000 students, has seen Northern students account for 55% of beneficiaries, receiving over N45 billion of the N77 billion disbursed by the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“Education reforms have been a cornerstone, with over 120 learning centers established across Northern senatorial districts, equipped with solar power and safe water systems. The partnership with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revitalized 101 Almajiri and Tsangaya education centers in states like Bauchi, Niger, Kaduna, and Kano.

“The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) has drafted a national policy, while the proposed Almajiri Health Scheme aims to provide health insurance to enrolled children, aligning education with wellness.”

Infrastructure development was another highlight, with projects like the N740.79 billion Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Highway, and the N305 billion Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road dualization showcasing the administration’s commitment.

The dredging of the River Niger around Lokoja and the BUA Group-funded Bode Saadu-Kaima-Kosubosu Road further bolster Northern mobility and commerce.

“These are not mere promises but projects with budgetary backing and visible progress,” Abdullahi noted.The coalition praised the removal of the fuel subsidy, a “painful but necessary sacrifice” that exposed corrupt cabals, unlocking funds for local production and decentralised growth.

Tax reforms, including incentives for agro-processors and VAT exemptions for small-scale traders, were hailed as empowering the North’s agricultural base.

Empowerment programs under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs have reached grassroots communities in Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi, Taraba, and Yobe, supporting victims of insecurity and fostering economic dignity.

Abdullahi argued for continuity, warning that the 2027 election must not be a “year of political experimentation.” He emphasized the need for stability to sustain economic reforms like subsidy removal, naira floatation, and tax restructuring, which require multi-year cycles to yield full benefits.

“No other president-vice president pairing has understood the North’s developmental needs like Tinubu and Shettima,” he said, praising Shettima’s strategic insight as a former governor and banker.

The NPC dismissed opposition candidates as lacking vision, accusing them of exploiting the North during elections with “deceitful promises.”

The coalition proposed recommendations to further progress, including expanding agro-processing zones, institutionalising a Northern Educational Renaissance Scheme under NELFUND, rehabilitating grazing reserves, establishing youth tech hubs, and creating a Northern Women Enterprise Support Fund.

They also urged tighter oversight of Northern appointees to ensure service-oriented leadership.

In a rallying call, Abdullahi declared, “The North has suffered enough from political manipulation and economic sabotage. We are no longer at the margins but at the epicenter of governance.”

The NPC urged governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and youth to spread the “Renewed Hope for the Northern Renaissance” agenda, advocating for a renewed Tinubu-Shettima mandate in 2027 to secure Nigeria’s and the North’s future prosperity.