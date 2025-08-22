2027: Group urges Nigerians to participate actively for national progress

As preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify, a socio-political group, Owerri Dum Transformative Movement, has called on Nigerians to remain engaged in the democratic process and not be discouraged by past experiences.

This appeal was made in a statement issued on Wednesday by the leader of the organization, Dr. Ben T. K. Osuji (Nze-Obi), and made available to journalists in Owerri, Imo State.

The group emphasized the importance of civic participation, noting that democratic governance thrives when citizens exercise their right to vote and engage constructively in the political process.

“We understand that many Nigerians feel disillusioned. However, stepping away from voting does not contribute to change—it reduces the opportunity to shape the future,” Osuji said.

He explained that widespread participation in elections helps ensure better representation and accountability.

“Every time citizens abstain from voting, it reduces the collective voice. Active involvement in elections enables better outcomes and strengthens democracy.”

Dr. Osuji also advocated for reforms aimed at increasing access to political participation, including reviewing the costs associated with contesting elective offices. According to him, adjusting these requirements could create room for more individuals with capacity and vision to contribute to national development.

“We encourage legislative action that ensures the electoral space is open to competent and visionary candidates from diverse backgrounds,” he stated.

He further urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and determined to be part of building a better country through peaceful, lawful, and informed participation.

“The future of our country depends on the choices we make today. Our vote is our voice, and we must continue to use it constructively for the good of all.”

Dr. Osuji expressed confidence that with sustained commitment from citizens, the 2027 elections could mark a significant step forward in Nigeria’s democratic journey.