Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State hosted the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state on Friday in Akure as part of efforts to strengthen the party.

Aiyedatiwa, at the meeting, called for unity and expressed optimism that the APC would continue to grow stronger in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the meeting is for the statutory members of the party in the state under his leadership to replicate the national caucus’s version.

Aiyedatiwa said the caucus would now meet on a regular basis, reiterating the party’s supremacy, and noted that all groups in the state must work under the party’s leadership.

The governor disclosed that the decision of the National Economic Council to launch the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme aimed to take development to the grassroots.

“Our strength lies in our unity, and all of us as leaders of the APC in the state must come together to build on the foundation already laid.

“As we are heading towards general elections, it is expected that various support groups will spring up.

“All groups must be under the leadership of the central party structure, which has the state working committee and the state caucus as core components.

“We don’t have any pending governorship election here in Ondo State; therefore, we have to focus all our efforts on mobilising grassroots votes for the re-election of the President in 2007.

“It is granted that the President will win the election, however, for us in the South-West and Ondo State, the victory must be overwhelming,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the meeting, party leaders unanimously agreed that President Bola Tinubu needed to continue in office beyond 2027, by floating an umbrella structure named ‘Ondo State for Tinubu 2027’.

The caucus later appointed the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, and the State Secretary of the APC, Mrs. Roseline Okafor, to coordinate the state secretariat of the caucus.

The member representing Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Derin Adesida, told newsmen on the sidelines of the event that the gathering was enshrined in the APC Constitution to enable leaders to meet and deliberate on the party’s future.

Speaking with newsmen, APC chieftain Mr. Sola Iji noted that the constitutional caucus meeting is primarily reserved for the top echelons of the party, commending the governor for convening the meeting.

Similarly, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, applauded Aiyedatiwa for his proactive leadership and foresight in steering the party in the right direction.

NAN reports that party leaders, both past and present, attended the meeting.

