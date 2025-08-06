2027: Gbenga Hashim movement, SWAGA bicker over Tinubu’s 2nd term

…S-West PDP’ll lead defeat of Tinubu — GHSM

…President fair to Nigerians, says SWAGA

By Clifford Ndujihe & Henry Obetta

LAGOS — AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement and the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA, yesterday, disagreed over the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

While the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South-West will be at the forefront of efforts to unseat the President in 2027, SWAGA said that Tinubu has been fair to all parts of the country in the last two years and deserves re-election in 2027.

The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement, in a statement by its South West Coordinator, Alhaji Abass Olaniyi, backed the position of PDP leaders in the region, who distanced themselves from Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of President Tinubu.

Olaniyi said: “The South-West PDP has shown clarity, courage, and commitment to the ideals of true opposition. This region will lead the charge to rescue Nigeria’s democracy and defeat President Tinubu in 2027, against the wish and personal interest of a select few.”

He emphasised that Wike’s open support for Tinubu does not represent the position of the PDP, describing it as a personal choice that stands in contradiction to the party’s mission and values.

Olaniyi further asserted that the party must now return to its founding principles, with leaders like Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim symbolising the integrity and ideological clarity needed to chart a new course.

He said: “To defeat Tinubu in 2027, PDP must offer what APC doesn’t have. That’s integrity. That’s the principle. And that’s Gbenga Hashim.

“Those seeking to exploit the party’s internal challenges for personal gain have failed. Nigerians want something new, something honest. The PDP must be that alternative.”

However, a front-line pressure group, SWAGA, said it has kick-started mobilisation for President Tinubu’s second term.

The group, led by the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday, outlined 22 reasons President Tinubu should be supported in 2027.

Leaders of the group said the president “has not disappointed us who believed in his vision for Nigeria and his capability to drive the mission.”

SWAGA told reporters in Lagos that Tinubu would do better and consolidate, if given another mandate.

“We hereby make bold to say that since 199 till date, no Nigerian president has come into office with the kind of preparation, vision and passion that President Tinubu has displayed.

“We are of the firm conviction that if a government in Nigeria has been able to achieve so much within just two years in office in terms of projects and policies, then Nigerians are in a for better and bright future in four years and ultimately more will be done and the country will experience exponential development and growth in eight years under the visionary and courageous leadership of President Tinubu,” Prince Adeyeye said.