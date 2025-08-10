2027: Ex-SGF Boss Mustapha denies links with ADC, reaffirms commitment to APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, has dismissed reports linking him to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the claims as “fake news.”

In a statement issued over the weekend, Mustapha firmly denied holding discussions or having any affiliation with opposition elements or political realignments.

“I am not in any opposition alliance, and I am not in any discussion with those who are involved,” he said.

Mustapha, who served as SGF between 2017 and 2023, emphasized his long-standing ties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing his key role in its formation. He recalled his time as Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the major parties that merged to form the APC.

“It is unthinkable for me to walk away from a party I helped to form,” he stated.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the APC, Mustapha urged party members to resolve internal challenges from within, rather than defecting to other platforms.

“If our party has problems, as all the other parties do, we will stay and fix those problems. We don’t solve problems by decamping to other parties,” he added.