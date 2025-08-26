2027 Elections: Senate Press Corps chairman urges vigilance on AI misinformation

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Taiye Adewale, called for increased vigilance against misinformation and AI-generated falsehoods as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Adewale made the remarks at a capacity-building workshop organised by the Oak Centre in Abuja. The workshop included sessions on using AI for verification, simulation exercises on parliamentary misinformation, forensic verification of digital content, and newsroom crisis-response protocols.

Samuel Ter Vincent, Training Coordinator at the Oak Centre, noted the programme’s emphasis on verification and accuracy in legislative reporting.

Adewale said the Press Corps is committed to accurate reporting. The Oak Centre announced plans to expand the programme to journalists nationwide.