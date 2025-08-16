2027: Ebonyi proud to identify with Tinubu – Nwifuru

Gov. Nwifuru

Gov. Francis Nwifuru has declared that Ebonyi people are proud to identify with President Bola Tinubu due to his bold decisions, which mark him as a great leader.

Nwifuru made the declaration in Abakaliki during a town hall meeting organised by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, on the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor noted that it is difficult for one to be a great leader without the willpower to take bold decisions.

“The bold decisions taken by the president have hard implications, but Nigerians are currently seeing the benefits.

“Tinubu’s presidency is spiritual, and though human beings can fight, his God is with him.

“This is the reason he is succeeding, and we are all seeing the successes he is recording,” he said.

He noted that the president trusts and loves him so much, which contributes greatly to the successes recorded in the state’s governance.

“There is no other way to reciprocate this gesture except to demonstrate that I have the needed strength and capacity to deliver him.

“When the time comes, we would face those making noise and show them our stuff,” he said.

Nwifuru said his administration has recorded giant strides in infrastructure, human capital development, health, education, among other sectors.

“I felt this delegation should have stayed for three days in Ebonyi to tour and report what we are doing to the president.

“Ebonyi has been blessed with good leaders since creation and the support of its stakeholders and people have been top notch,” he said.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris thanked Ebonyi people for the reception, noting that the delegation was awed by the mammoth turn-out at the event.

“The president is currently out of the country but he is watching this event and will definitely be happy.

““What we have seen in Ebonyi is awesome and could have opted to stay for days to monitor ongoing state and federal government projects across the state.

“We just monitored about 20 per cent of the projects and this showed that Ebonyi is greatly feeling the impact of the president’s renewed hope agenda,” he said.

He assured Ebonyi people and Nigerians of continued delivery of democratic dividends, asserting that a “winning team is not supposed to be changed”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders who include National Assembly members, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts among others, affirmed Ebonyi people’s continued support to president Tinubu.