2027: Early campaigns inappropriate, violate Electoral Act, INEC cautions

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties against their current resort to public campaigns ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying such actions are not only inappropriate but also a gross violation of the Electoral Act.

Some politicians have recently been openly campaigning ahead of the elections.

Responding to questions on the issue, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, said INEC has not released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 General Elections.

“To that extent, party primaries have not been held, and no political party has nominated candidates for the next general election,” he said.

Oyekanmi noted that “while Nigerians have the right and liberty to engage in political discussions and express their views on the next general election, any open campaign or canvassing votes for the 2027 General Election is not only inappropriate but also a violation of the Electoral Act.”

Speaking further, he said, “Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 stipulates that the period of campaigning in public by political parties for an election shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

“Section 95 (1) of the Act also states clearly that a candidate and his or her party shall campaign for an election in accordance with such rules and regulations as may be determined by INEC.

“The attention of all political parties in Nigeria was drawn to this situation at our last quarterly consultative meeting, and the Commission expects full compliance with the law,” he added.

END