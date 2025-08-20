2027: CSOs advocate independent panel to select next INEC chair

…Decry growing sense of frustration, cynicism

ABUJA—Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, in Nigeria have called for the establishment of an independent panel to oversee the appointment of the next chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, warning that the credibility of future elections, including those of 2027, depended on a neutral electoral umpire.

The demand was made during the public presentation of key policy outputs from the Civic Space, Poverty and Elections in Nigeria, CISPEN, project, jointly implemented by the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA and African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD), with support from MacArthur Foundation in Abuja, yesterday.

Delivering the keynote address, President of Social Development Action SDA-Trust, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, warned that Nigeria’s democracy was “dying” under the weight of flawed elections, voter suppression and civic repression.

The current INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is due to exit by the end of the year after two tenures at the commission.

He said many Nigerians, especially the youths, were increasingly disillusioned with politics due to recurring electoral fraud and manipulation.

“When civic space dies, democracy dies,” he declared, pointing to the abuse of laws, such as the Cybercrime Act and counter-terrorism frameworks to suppress dissent.

Abdu also stressed that credible elections were possible only if electoral processes became transparent, inclusive and technology-driven.

On INEC leadership, Abdu argued that the current appointment system erodes public trust, as electoral referees were handpicked by those contesting the game.

“How can we expect the game to be fair when the referee is chosen by one of the teams?” he queried.

The CSOs proposed a model of an independent panel, chaired by a representative of the National Judicial Council, NJC, and co-chaired by the President of the Nigeria Bar Association NBA.

Other members of the panel, the CSOs said, should be the Presidents of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Trade Union Congress, TUC; Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

While renowned election-focussed CSOs were also proposed as members, with representation from women, youths and persons with disabilities, the proposal also involves having the secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, serving as secretary of the panel.

In his presentation, Executive Director of Centre LSD, Monday Osasah, noted that the policy recommendations, covering civic space protection, electoral credibility, and constitutional amendments on INEC leadership, were the result of extensive research and stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on behalf of WRAPA Secretary-General, Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi, the organisation noted that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat due to shrinking civic space, worsening poverty and a lack of trust in electoral processes.

She said the project, which began in March 2025, had produced policy briefs and memoranda designed to influence reforms in electoral credibility, civic participation and INEC leadership selection.

Founding Executive Director of Centre LSD, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, lamented that since 1999, there had been a gradual democratic backsliding.

While noting that elections had always had challenges, even from the colonial era, Igbuzor said it appeared there was a continuous credibility deficit with election management.

The forum, therefore, unveiled the THRIVE Index, a reform framework calling for transparency, healthy environments, reforms to the Electoral Act, inclusivity, voter education and proper equipment functionality during elections.