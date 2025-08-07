2027: Coalition movement poised to challenge APC dominance in Borno — Banki

…ADC unveils structure in Maiduguri as former PDP, NNPP, LP members join forces

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Borno State says it is set to mount a formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections, aiming to end the longstanding dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Hon. Sheriff Banki, Convener of the ADC Stakeholders, Youth and Women Consultative Meeting, stated this on Thursday during the maiden engagement and unveiling of the ADC coalition movement at Forshams Hall in Maiduguri.

Banki, who also serves as Media Coordinator of the coalition, said the ADC is building a grassroots movement that will contest and win elective positions at all levels — local, state, and national — in 2027.

“We are here to unveil our great party, ADC. This coalition is a tough movement determined to rescue the people from bad governance. Borno is not an exception,” he declared.

“Our mission is to elect leaders who will promote inclusivity, accountability, and zero tolerance for corruption. Under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians are facing serious hardship caused by bad policies, and the ADC is ready to provide credible alternatives.”

The meeting attracted a large crowd of defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP) and other opposition groups. Banki also extended an open invitation to members of the ruling APC to join the coalition and work towards rescuing the state and country from deepening poverty, insecurity, and economic hardship.

Also speaking, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bolori, pioneer Chairman of the ADC coalition in Borno, said the turnout at the event was evidence of growing support for a new political direction in the state.

“I am very impressed with the turnout. People have come from far and near to witness this historic unveiling of ADC in Borno.

We are committed to an open-door policy and grassroots mobilisation that will deliver victory come 2027,” Bolori said.

Among key political figures at the event were Hon. Umar Alkali Nasco, former NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections; Hon. Fali Wubulari, former member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Askira-Uba LGA; and several PDP and opposition party leaders.

The coalition movement marks a significant political shift in Borno State as opposition forces begin consolidating efforts ahead of the next general elections.