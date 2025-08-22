2027: Burutu grassroots group backs High Chief Fuoye for House of Reps seat

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU — The Progressive Grassroot Crusaders (PGC), a political pressure group in Burutu Local Government Area, has declared full support for philanthropist High Chief Thompson Fuoye to contest for the House of Representatives seat in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement came after an enlarged meeting held in Kiagbodo, which had stakeholders from all eleven wards in the LGA in attendance.

In his address, the Director-General of the group, Comrade Caulmah Ebikonbowei David, emphasized that the PGC was formed to inject new ideas into local politics and promote quality representation at the federal level.

“High Chief Fuoye possesses the needed capacity and character to represent Burutu Federal Constituency. His humility, compassion, and consistent outreach to remote communities have already endeared him to the people,” David said.

He added: “We have resolved to mobilize grassroots support for him ahead of the 2027 elections. Fuoye is a tested and trusted leader, and we believe he will deliver meaningful representation.”

According to the group, ward coordinators have already been inaugurated to begin grassroots mobilization and sensitization across the eleven wards.

The PGC reaffirmed its commitment to working tirelessly to ensure High Chief Fuoye emerges victorious, describing him as the people’s choice due to his philanthropic gestures and inclusive leadership style.