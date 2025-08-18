2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi to stay united without presidential ticket – ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has assured Nigerians that prominent political leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, will remain united in their mission to transform the country, regardless of who eventually secures the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

This assurance was given by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Jackie Wayas, during an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Monday.

Wayas explained that the ADC is currently deliberating on whether to zone its presidential ticket or adopt an open primary system.

She said the final decision would be taken through internal party negotiations and guidelines set by the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of the party’s National Convention.

“There is a lot of pressure to zone and, at the same time, not to zone the presidential ticket. There can only be one presidential candidate on the ballot come 2027 from the ADC, and the final decision on zonal rotation or open competition will definitely come down to our internal party negotiation and NEC guidelines,” she stated.

According to her, the ADC’s foremost priority is rescuing Nigeria from its present challenges and placing the nation’s interest above all else.

She noted that the pact binding Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi goes beyond individual ambition and is rooted in their shared commitment to rebuilding Nigeria.

“The pact to save and transform Nigeria is what has brought the leaders you have mentioned together, and it will keep them together,” she said.

Wayas also disclosed that the ADC is in the process of establishing a policy committee to develop a governance blueprint for the party.

She explained that this document will include measurable first-100-days pledges on key issues such as the economy, electoral reform, and security.

“There is currently a policy committee being set up that will come up with impactful and incredible policies that the party and its candidates can use as their blueprint to rebuild our dear nation,” she explained.

The ADC, she added, is equally confident of mobilising 35 million voters ahead of the 2027 polls, banking on its rapidly growing membership and the expectation that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will guarantee smooth voter registration and Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection.

“The ADC, daily, receives overwhelming numbers of new members globally. Very soon, the exact numbers will be made known as the numbers keep trickling in daily.

“We are confident that as INEC makes the Voters Registration and PVC collection seamless, our 35 million voter plan is in sight. Very achievable.

“Right now, the ADC is on a mission to build the party and consequently rescue Nigeria from this current disaster. So, it’s a matter of ‘Save Nigeria.’ It’s Nigeria first in all we do,” Wayas said.