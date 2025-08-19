2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi ‘ll stay united without presidential ticket – ADC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—African Democratic Congress, ADC, has assured Nigerians that prominent political leaders, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, would remain united in their mission to transform the country, regardless of who eventually secured the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

The assurance was given by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Jackie Wayas, during an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja yesterday.

Wayas explained that ADC was currently deliberating on whether to zone its presidential ticket or adopt an open primary system.

She said the final decision would be taken through internal party negotiations and guidelines set by the National Executive Committee, NEC, ahead of the party’s national convention.

“There is a lot of pressure to zone and, at the same time, not to zone the presidential ticket. There can only be one presidential candidate on the ballot come 2027 from the ADC, and the final decision on zonal rotation or open competition will definitely come down to our internal party negotiation and NEC guidelines,” she stated.

According to her, ADC’s foremost priority is rescuing Nigeria from its present challenges and placing the nation’s interest above all else.

She noted that the pact binding Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi was beyond individual ambition but rooted in their shared commitment to rebuilding Nigeria.

“The pact to save and transform Nigeria is what has brought the leaders you have mentioned together, and it will keep them together,” she said.