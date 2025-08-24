2027: Arogbo Ijaws back Tompolo’s Door 2 Door outfit for Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Arogbo Ijaw Youths Stakeholders Forum in Ondo state, have backed High Chief Government Ekpomupolo, aka Tompolo, door2door campaign for the re- election of President Bola Tinubu.

Rising from their meeting held at Agadagba Obon, in Ese- Ondo council area of the state, the youths commended Tompolo “for providing a pan-Niger Delta leadership and most especially, mainstreaming Ijaw Nation into national politics by effectively identifying areas of opportunities for our people.

They threw the heir weight behind Tompolo endorsement for a second term for President Tinubu ” to take the RENEWED HOPE AGENDA to further higher levels.

According to them “TOMPOLO has already given a clear direction; and has equally demonstrated very amiable character of purpose and leadership, the Arogbo Ijaw Youths Stakeholders unanimously throws its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and endorse him for a second term to take the RENEWED HOPE AGENDA to further higher levels.

“Forum in this regard, urge all Ijaw clans and Kingdoms across Nigeria to key into this path already cleared for Ijaw Nation by TOMPOLO.

” To achieve this objective, Forum shall engage meaningfully all Ijaw speaking Kingdoms to ensure Mr President gets his second term seamlessly.

The forum also appreciated the President “for leveraging the ingenuity of High Chief Ekpomupolo by sustaining the services of TANTITA SECURITY LTD.

” This has not only evidently changed the hitherto negative narrative about Niger Delta; it has enhanced increased crude oil production output and by so doing, boosted the nation’s economy through energy security.

” Forum therefore, proudly passes a voice of commendation and support for the activities of TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES LTD.

The youth also appreciated the President for the appointment of High Chief Dennis Brutu Otuaro, PhD as Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“He is a round peg in the round hole and has demonstrated admirable leadership qualities since he took over the mantle of leadership at the PAP.

“As a direct product of the Niger Delra struggle, Dr Otuaro has taken profound advantage of the energy security around the Niger Delta to sustain peace. Forum therefore passes an unwavering vote of confidence on the PAP Administrator.

“Forum notes with great joy and gratitude, the appointment of one of our own and a leader of note; a former super Commissioner and onetime Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon (Dr) D. I. Kekemeke as Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service(NIPOST).

“DIK as he is fondly called, is equally the National Vice Chairman(Southwest) of the APC. We cannot thank Mr President enough for this very rare privilege bestowed on our leader.

“Forum notes and appreciates the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for the appointment of two of our youths into sensitive positions.

“We are most especially grateful to Mr Governor for the appointment of Dr Tob Loko as Hon Commissioner for Environment and Hon Lawrence Tibiebi Steven as Commissioner representing Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom on the board of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

” Forum, in its overview, appreciates God for the steady political development of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom vis a vis the distinct trado-cultural nature of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom as non-Yoruba speaking people, and appreciates the mutual respect between Arogbo Ijaw people and her neighbours.

“In this regard, Forum cannot but express gratitude to our neighbours for the show of love for Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom by overwhelmingly voting for one of our own, Rt Hon Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo, Member Representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

“He is the first Arogbo Ijaw man to step into the National Assembly. While thanking the Ilajes and Ijaw Apoi for the feat, Forum pledges to sustain this enviable relationship for peace, progress and development.

Speaking on the meeting, the youths said ” it intends to pursue vigorously, every noble idea that will promote and enhance the political placement of the Kingdom in line with our collective desire(s) for proper alignment with national developmental politics.