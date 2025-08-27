2027: APGA considers alliance, may not field Presidential candidate – Chairman

…accuses APC candidates of Electoral infractions in Anambra By-Election

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has hinted that it may not present a presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, suggesting instead that the party could align with “progressives who share its ideology.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, APGA National Chairman Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa, explained that the decision would be taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the appropriate time, but stressed that fielding a candidate was not mandatory.

“APGA is the foremost progressive party in Nigeria. When the time comes, our NEC will decide whether to present a candidate for president in 2027 or to align with other progressive forces who share our ideals,” he said.

The chairman defended APGA’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing it as consistent with the party’s tradition of forging alliances with ruling parties at the center.

He recalled that APGA backed former President Goodluck Jonathan in both 2011 and 2015, even when the party had the option of presenting its own candidates.

“We don’t owe any apology for supporting Mr. President’s economic reforms,” he stated. “Our goal has always been to advance progressive governance and ensure policies that leave no one behind.”

He further noted that APGA remains focused on consolidating its dominance in Anambra State, where it has held power for nearly two decades, and expressed confidence that Governor Charles Soludo would be re-elected in 2026.

On the recent by-elections in Anambra, the chairman praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for conducting what he called “one of the most transparent and credible elections in recent history,” while urging that those involved in isolated cases of violence and electoral malpractice be prosecuted.

” We want to counter the persistent falsehood, deliberate misinformation and baseless allegations” being spread by the APC governorship candidate in Anambra, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, and the party’s senatorial candidate, Hon. Azuka Okosa.

“Despite the infamous role he played in attempting to subvert the will of the people at the said election, Mr. Ukachukwu has volunteered himself as the chief purveyor of falsehood, all in a bid to discredit the excellent work of INEC officials and security agencies,” the chairman declared.

He alleged that both APC candidates sponsored violence, abducted electoral officials, and attempted to falsify results in some polling units. According to him, “what we had on that day were just very isolated incidents in Orifite Ward 3, Osumeni Ward, and three wards in Ezinifite. Statistically, 98% of the polling units in the election were very credible.”

The APGA chairman recounted specific incidents, including the alleged abduction of INEC officials in Orifite and the diversion of election materials to private residences. He said, “hostage-taking, bribery, death threats, and assaults are not minor infractions. They are direct attacks on the very foundation of our democracy, and they must attract the full weight of the law.”

On the implications of the by-election ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election, the APGA leader insisted that the people of Anambra have reaffirmed their trust in the party.

“Ndiana Mbraha has rejected Hon. Okachukwu’s politics of blood, fear and inducement. Once again, they have chosen APGA, their party, their heritage and their future,” he said.

He however called on INEC and security agencies to investigate and prosecute all electoral infractions committed during the by-election to serve as a deterrent.