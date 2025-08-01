2027: APC Niger Caucus Endorses Tinubu as Sole Presidential candidate, Bago as Sole Gubernatorial Candidate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2027 Presidential election, the Niger State expanded Caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC have unanimously reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu as its own sole candidate for the election.

Also in a decisive show of unity and strength, the expanded caucus has also endorsed governor Mohammed Umar Bago as the sole gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 election.

Decisions for the endorsements were taken during the caucus meeting held on August 1, 2025. A motion, moved by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East) and seconded by Hon. Saed Abdullahi (Bida/Katcha/Gbako Federal Constituency), was put before the expanded caucus.

At the end, the motion received a thunderous and unanimous “Yea,” signaling an unbreakable consensus across all key stakeholders.

In his remarks, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East said, “This decision sends a powerful message, the APC in Niger State stands rock-solid behind our leaders and our shared vision for progress. This united front sets the APC on a clear path to victory in 2027 at both state and national levels.”