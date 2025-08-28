2027: APC mocks Obi, says recent political moves lack direction, principle

Peter Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), describing his recent political activities as lacking direction, principle, and consistency.

In a statement issued on Thursday, APC’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said Obi’s political influence is fading, while the Labour Party—the platform he contested on in 2023—has become fractured and visionless.

“In 2023, Mr. Obi emerged as a digital-era phenomenon, buoyed by youthful frustration and social media fervour. He campaigned on the promise of a new political order—one that would challenge the status quo and deliver a ‘New Nigeria.’ Today, however, we must ask: Whither Peter Obi? Is he now politically stranded or ideologically orphaned?” the statement read in part.

Oladejo argued that Obi’s recent alliance with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), described as a “still-born coalition,” only portrays him as a politician wandering aimlessly, driven more by ambition than ideology.

“Indeed, Mr. Obi may now be reaping the bitter fruits of political prostitution,” the statement continued. “Having, at different times, been in bed with the PDP, seduced the Labour Party, and now romanced the hollow structure of the ADC, he has left behind a trail of alliances formed not on principle but on convenience.”

The APC further dismissed the once-vibrant “Obidient” movement, claiming it has fizzled out without structure or lasting impact.

In contrast, the party praised its own record, insisting that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC is delivering pragmatic governance focused on economic revitalization, policy reforms, and national unity.

“As we look to 2027, the question is no longer whether Peter Obi will contest,” the statement concluded. “The real question is: does he have a home to contest from? Or has he finally become what many feared—a political drifter, orphaned by the very movement he failed to consolidate?”