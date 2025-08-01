2027: Anioma Youth Council Endorses Senator Nwoko for Second term, back Anioma State Creation

Senator Ned Nwoko.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the 2027 General elections, the Anioma Youth Council Worldwide has endorsed the Chairman, Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko, APC, Delta North for second term to represent the Senatorial District.

The Youth Council has also thrown its weight behind the agitation for the creation of Anioma State that is being championed by Senator Nwoko.

The Anioma Youth Council Worldwide led by Comrade Marcus Enudi also expressed confidence in Senator Nwoko as its supports the endorsement of June 14, 2025, by the Delta North Senatorial District electorates.

The Anioma Youth Council Worldwide also appeal to Senator Ned Nwoko to work towards the timely completion of key projects in Anioma, including the IPP Stepdown projects in Okpai, the Ogwashi-Uku Dam Project, Construction of Coastal Roads, Electrification, and infrastructural development of Anioma Homelands.

At the end of its crucial executive meeting held at De’ Kings Hotel, Obinomba, Ukwuani LGA, Delta state to discuss the political situation in the Delta North Senatorial District of Delta State, the Council in a communique made available to Vanguard, demanded an end to insensitivity in governance and lackluster leadership.

The Communique read in part, “Democracy is about the electorate’s choice. The Anioma Youth Council Worldwide expresses confidence in Senator Ned Nwoko and supports the endorsement of June 14, 2025, by the Delta North Senatorial District electorates.

“Anioma indigenes and electorates deserve the best democratic representation, with evident in democratic dividends notably accelerating improved standard of living for all Anioma people.

“Viable projects of great impact should be prioritized while ‘dancing to the tunes of godfatherism’ henceforth be stopped. The inputs of the Anioma youths are very paramount for projects that are designed to alleviate daily challenges in the Delta North Senatorial District.

“Anioma youths must be deeply involved in political activities, leadership structures, and schemes of Delta State, their voices must not be silenced, and their concerns must be swiftly addressed to ensure peace, tranquility, and sustainable progress.

“Anioma women must be deeply involved in politics and leadership, emphasizing gender sensitivity and girl child education, with common rights being fostered.

” The Anioma youth council collectively condemns recklessness in governance, treachery, looting, embezzlement, and high levels of corruption, advocating for accountability and transparency.

“The Anioma Youth Council Worldwide opposes political sentiment and parochial inclinations that prevent the best candidates from being elected. There must be a total departure from this negative trend, paving way for people-oriented and responsive leadership, as only the best is suitable for Anioma indigenes.

“Henceforth, all Anioma political candidates for elective positions must be adequately scrutinized and support will be given to candidates with prioritized interests for Anioma indigenes, far above selfish motives.

“Visitations and sensitizations are vital. The Anioma Youth Council Worldwide is committed to engaging with Governors, Executive Cabinets, House of Assembly members, and Anioma individuals representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Senate and House of Representatives.”