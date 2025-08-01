Former Kogi lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will present a formidable candidate to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Melaye said the ADC is working to stabilise its structure and present a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Those of us in the ADC need to create a comfortable, stable platform. And I believe that platform will produce a candidate that will unseat President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

He emphasised that the immediate priority is strengthening the party’s internal framework and ensuring a transparent process for selecting its presidential flagbearer.

“I will not be talking about a presidential candidate or aspirant or preference for anybody until we get the party completely stabilised and organise a transparent convention that will produce a presidential candidate of the ADC who, by the grace of God, will kick,” Melaye added.

Describing the ADC as a moral movement rather than just a political platform, Melaye likened it to a spiritual call to action.

“Why Nigerians should think differently about the ADC is that once there’s an altar call in the church of God — only those who are emotionally affected, have conscience, and are ready to leave darkness and move into light respond. So, ADC is a national altar call,” he said.

While acknowledging that not all members are perfect, he insisted that the shared commitment to Nigeria’s future binds the party.

“Not everybody in ADC is a saint, but what I’m telling you is that everybody who moved into ADC is concerned about Nigeria. We want to see a Nigeria where we’ll be able to answer questions from our grandchildren… ‘What did you do when Nigeria was being destroyed?’” he said.

Melaye’s remarks come in the wake of a major opposition coalition meeting held on July 2 at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja. At the gathering, key political figures endorsed the ADC as the platform to challenge the APC in the next presidential race.

The party’s founder, Ralph Nwosu, presented ADC membership cards to former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who were announced as interim national chairman and secretary of the coalition, respectively.

Other prominent figures present included Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Ireti Kingibe, Dele Momodu, Emeka Ihedioha, and Melaye himself.

Vanguard News