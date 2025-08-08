2027: ADC has made opposition weaker – Gov Sule

Gov Abdullahi Sule

Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule has downplayed any impact that the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress ADC could have on the 2027 general election, saying the adoption of the party by opposition elements has actually weakened them rather than strengthening them.

Sule spoke on Friday shortly after visiting the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, today, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

“I don’t know about ADC. ADC, actually, from what I was told, is a split, not from our party, but from another party. So, if it is a split from another party, well, they are only getting weaker. So, as far as we are concerned, we are not worried about that.

“We have never been worried about opposition, we have always been concerned about our strengths and what we need to do in order to give back to the good people of Nigeria and I think that is what Mr President has always done, and that is why all of us governors are doing what we can do best in our various states, in order to support our administration, and we have to continue to do that.

“Personally, I don’t pay attention to what the other parties are doing, because I am more concerned about what my party is doing”, he stated.

On the choice of Yilwatda as the party’s national chairman, Sule said party members from the North Central zone no longer have any reason to complain about their place in the APC leadership hierarchy.

“The new chairman actually is another Renewed Hope Agenda chairman. He is coming at a time that somebody like him is needed. We, the people of North Central, who have been agitating for the return of the chairmanship to our zone, we have no complain now, he is in our zone”, he said.

