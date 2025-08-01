2027: ADC can’t unseat performing Tinubu, Lagos APC tells Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed recent remarks by Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), suggesting that the ADC could produce a candidate capable of defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday, Seye Oladejo, spokesperson for Lagos APC, described Melaye’s comments as “laughable, delusional, and disconnected from political reality.”

“The statement, coming from a politician whose recent electoral record is nothing short of disastrous, only confirms the growing disconnect between the ADC’s ambition and its political reality,” Oladejo said.

He criticized Melaye’s political track record, noting his frequent party defections and failure to secure key victories in his home state.

“Mr. Melaye — having failed woefully in his own state and recently defected from one platform to another — is hardly in a position to make pronouncements on national leadership or electoral victory,” the statement read.

The APC spokesperson emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration has, in just over two years, initiated “decisive economic reforms, inclusive governance, and nationwide infrastructure projects,” restoring international confidence and public trust.

“President Tinubu is delivering results, and that will speak louder than empty campaign slogans or media theatrics,” Oladejo added.

The Lagos APC further asserted that the ADC lacks the political structure, national reach, and voter confidence required to mount a credible challenge in 2027.

“The APC is a tested national movement with roots in every ward, local government, and state. In contrast, the ADC — a party with no visible impact in any geopolitical zone — cannot be taken seriously when it comes to national leadership.”

The party urged Nigerians to disregard what it termed “Melaye’s outbursts” and remain focused on the progress being made under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“2027 will be determined by performance, not noise,” the statement concluded.

The Lagos APC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting President Tinubu and upholding the will of the Nigerian people through democratic processes.