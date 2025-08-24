2026: Ekiti people not Godfathers will decide, Babalola tells PDP

Otunba Olumuyiwa Babalola, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial aspirant, has responded to the recent remarks by Dr. Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who claimed that the ADC has “no place” in the 2026 Ekiti gubernatorial race.

Babalola dismissed Oluyede’s statement as the voice of old politics trembling at the rise of people-driven movements, stressing that the future of Ekiti will not be determined by recycled politicians or godfather endorsements, but by the will of God and the ordinary citizens.

“Dr. Oluyede is right about one thing: Ekiti people are the real deciders. But he is wrong to assume that only PDP and APC can speak for them. For 27 years, these two parties have rotated failure, neglect, and disappointment. In 2026, Ekiti people are ready for a fresh chapter, and ADC is the credible platform for that future,” He declared.

“In 27 years, no governor has come from Ekiti South. ADC is leading the call for balance and fairness, not privilege. This election is a democratic correction, not entitlement politics.”

“PDP and APC thrive on patronage. ADC thrives on people. From our diaspora networks to first-time voters, we are mobilizing energy and resources that no traditional structure can suppress.”

“ADC is not here for roadside rallies and empty manifestos. We have a ₦20,000 unemployment support plan backed by a clear funding model, regional infrastructure priorities, and healthcare access programs. The people want solutions, not slogans.”

He described Oluyede’s comments as “a sign of panic from a recycled system,” noting that both APC and PDP have had multiple chances to govern Ekiti but left the state with underemployment, bad roads, failing schools, and a broken healthcare system.

“ADC is not against anyone. We are simply for the people. That’s why professionals, artisans, students, and even ex-members of PDP and APC are trooping into our movement. Ekiti people know the difference between a fading machine and a fresh engine.”

“This election is not about who shouts loudest in press conferences. It is about whose ideas and track record give Ekiti people hope.

“PDP says ADC has no place? We say the people of Ekiti will decide-and they have already started showing where their hearts belong.”