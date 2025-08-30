2026: Aspirant Fayose urges Tinubu to curb political violence in Ekiti

Otunba Fayose

Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the forthcoming 2026 Ekiti State election, has raised concerns over what he described as a “dangerous rise in politically motivated violence” in the state.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and federal security agencies to intervene urgently to safeguard peace and stability ahead of the polls.

In a statement issued on Friday in Ado-Ekiti through his Media Director, Wasiu Adejumo, Fayose warned that unchecked political tension could pose a threat to democracy in the state.

“This call builds on my earlier outcry that my life has been under threat,” Fayose said.

The PDP aspirant referenced a recent viral video in which Governor Oyebanji allegedly threatened political appointees with dismissal if they failed to actively propagate his administration.

“The question is: what exactly are they being asked to propagate when little has been done to uplift the lives of ordinary Ekiti people?”, he asked.

He urged the Presidency, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector-General of Police to move swiftly to protect democracy and prevent further escalation.

“Ekiti people are resilient and will not bow to intimidation, but it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to act before things worsen further”, he concluded.