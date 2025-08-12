2025 Governors’ Excellence Award celebrates leading sub-national governors from Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt

Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

…as Bauchi gov, Mohammed joins list of other African sub-national govs

The 2025 Paris People’s Governors’ Excellence Award is set to honour outstanding African state executives whose exceptional leadership has driven meaningful socio-economic transformation.

The event will take place on 19 August 2025 in Paris, France as featured honorees include His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, recognized for his pioneering community-based security initiatives—introducing community policing structures, engaging traditional leaders in conflict prevention, and equipping grassroots vigilante and youth groups, resulting in sustained peace and enhanced public trust throughout Bauchi.

Honorees from Kenya include H.E. Dr. Nathif Jama Adam (Garissa County), H.E. Dr. Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu County), H.E. Prof. Hillary Kipngeno Barchok (Bomet County), George Natembeya (Trans Nzoia), Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera), and Jeremiah Lomorukai (Turkana).

These governors are celebrated for implementing people-centered policies and delivering impactful service reforms at the county level.



Other recognized leaders include Governor Abdel Mutalib Amara of Kafr El Sheikh, Governor Amr Hanafi (Red Sea), Major General Gamal Nour El-Din (Asyut), and Major General Khaled Fouda (South Sinai) of Egypt..

Their achievements illustrate strides in governance excellence, service delivery, and institutional reforms.

The Governors’ Excellence Award spotlights visionary sub-national leaders who advance inclusive governance, peace, infrastructure, and socio-economic prosperity across the African continent.

The 2025 ceremony fosters cross-border knowledge sharing and reinforces the importance of community-driven development approaches.

Insights from the Selection Committee: “Sub-national leadership anchors Africa’s advancement. These governors embody vision, integrity, and impactful service, transforming communities and inspiring public leadership across the continent.” – Dr Idahosa Osamahze, Vice-Chair, Awards Committee noted.

The ceremony will feature keynote speeches, multimedia presentations of awardee projects, and networking sessions with global policy-makers, diplomats, and development partners.