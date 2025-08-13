2025 GlovoStartup Campus: Firm partners GITEX Nigeria

By Efe Onodjae

Glovo, a leading technological platform connecting customers, businesses, and riders and offering multicategory on-demand services, has entered into a strategic partnership arrangement with the organisers of GITEX Nigeria Tech Expo & Future Economy Summit to select a Tech Startup founder during the summit to attend the 2025 GlovoStartup Campus programme scheduled to hold in October in Barcelona, Spain.

The GlovoStartup Campus is an annual programme by Glovo that brings tech startups from key markets to its headquarters in Barcelona for intensive mentoring, networking, and knowledge-sharing sessions focused on scaling their solutions for greater impact. Every year, participants are usually selected through a local startup competition, and the winner gets to represent their country at the GlovoStartup Campus in Spain.

For the first time, Glovo is extending the programme to Nigeria to enable a Startup Owner from Nigeria to participate.

In her remarks, Glovo Nigeria’s General Manager, LamideAkinolaexplained that the partnership with GITEX Nigeria underscores the company’s commitment to spotlighting the continent’s rapidly evolving tech ecosystem and positioning Africa not just as a growth market but as a driver of global innovation.

Akintola stated that the 2025 Startup Festival offers the opportunity to exchange ideas on digital inclusion, sustainable urban logistics, and how platform businesses can fuel local economic development.

“It’s exciting to see many entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders come together to co-create solutions to uniquely African challenges. I’m particularly eager to explore partnerships and policy frameworks that can unlock the next wave of e-commerce potential in Nigeria and beyond,” she said.

She disclosed that the decision to enlist a Nigerian participant for the programme reflects the company’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystems in the country. The programme offers promising startups exposure to global best practices, mentorship from industry leaders, and the opportunity to plug into an international innovation network.