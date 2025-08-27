2025: End APGA’s 19-year rule in Anambra, Onunkwo tells APC youths

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA— High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee for Anambra State, has urged youths in the party to take the lead in ending the 19-year dominance of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Onunkwo gave the charge on Monday while being conferred with an honorary award as Grand Patron of the APC Youth League during the inauguration of its newly elected executive council at the APC State Secretariat in Awka.

Represented by his media spokesperson, Comrade Emmanuel Ifediata, Onunkwo described the unification of Anambra youths under the APC Youth League as a decisive step toward what he called “a youth-focused government” in the state.

“Our youths are ready, determined, and organized to make this happen,” he said, while urging them to remain steadfast, avoid distractions, and prioritize the collective interest of Anambra youths over personal gains.

He emphasized that real victory would come from grassroots mobilization, urging the new executive to take the campaign back to villages, towns, and wards. “Our mission is clear: unite, mobilize, and deliver APC victory for the future of Anambra youth,” he declared.

Ifediata, who delivered the remarks on his behalf, described Onunkwo as a “pillar of youth empowerment” whose philanthropy and political investments have advanced APC’s cause in Anambra and beyond. He revealed that Onunkwo also supported the Youth League with logistics and grassroots mobilization funds ahead of the governorship election.

According to him, Onunkwo expressed confidence that under the leadership of the new APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the party is better positioned to win the Anambra governorship election in 2025 and also consolidate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Onunkwo also extended condolences to Prof. Yilwatda on the passing of his mother, praying for God’s comfort and strength for the National Chairman and his family.