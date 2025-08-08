2025 Ballon d’Or: 5 players get top ranking after shortlist revealed

The highly anticipated 2025 Ballon d’Or shortlist has been released, with top talents from Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all vying for the most coveted individual honour in world football.

Following Rodri’s surprise win last year—becoming only the third player since 2007 outside of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to lift the golden ball—this year’s race is once again wide open.

Here’s how the top 5 contenders currently stack up in the power Ballon d’or 2025 rankings:

1. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)



The French winger spearheaded PSG’s run to their historic Champions League title, with key performances against Arsenal and Liverpool. While his form waned slightly in the final months, Dembele’s mid-season brilliance and influence in pivotal moments make him the current frontrunner.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)



At just 17, the Spanish prodigy has stunned fans and critics alike with his flair and maturity. Though his stats don’t match those of Europe’s elite, his performances in the Champions League semi-finals and La Liga title run-in have him knocking on the door of history.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)



Despite a quiet end to the season, Salah dominated most of the 2024-25 campaign, leading Liverpool to the Premier League title. His unmatched combined goals and assists across Europe’s top leagues make a strong case for a podium finish.

4. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)



A vital cog in PSG’s engine room, Vitinha capped a consistent season with standout performances in the Nations League and Champions League, proving he’s more than just a supporting act in a star-studded team.

5. Raphinha (Barcelona)



The Brazilian matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goal contributions in a European season. Despite Barcelona’s semi-final exit, his stats and role in their domestic double keep him firmly in contention.

