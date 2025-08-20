2025 Afrobasket: D’Tigers lose semifinal ticket to Senegal

FILE IMAGE

By Patrick Omorodion‎



‎Senegalese men on Wednesday took revenge for their female counterparts who lost to Nigeria’s D’Tigresses in the Afrobasket for women last month as they stopped the all-conquering D’Tigers from advancing to the semifinals of the ongoing Afrobasket championship in Luanda, Angola.

‎The Senegalese, who took the jump ball, got the first two points but D’Tigers levelled up and they ran neck to neck before the Nigerian men took the first quarter by a slim point victory at 24-23.

‎The Senegalese came out smoking hot in the second quarter which they won by 12 points at 30-18 to go 53-42 at halftime.

‎The nightmare continued for D’Tigers in the third quarter as they also lost by 10 points at 13-23 but their fight back in the fourth quarter which they won by five points at 20-15 didn’t mean much as the game ended 91-75 in favour of Senegal who reduced their head to head victories to 5-4 still in favour of D’Tigers.

‎D’Tigers’ game leader and NBA star, Josh Okogie, was neutralised as he managed only four points as against the 33 he scored in a group game earlier.

‎The game leader on both sides was Senegal’s Brancou Badio who scored 32 points with an efficiency rate of 29 percent.