2024: Former Rep member, Kolawole hails Aiyedatiwa, deputy over Appeal Court victory

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former member of the House of Representatives and a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Kolawole,has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami on their victory at the Court of Appeal.

Kolawole, while speaking to journalists at the Court of Appeal premises praised the court’s dismissal of the appeals filed by Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as those of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He commended the Court for its diligence and impartiality.

The former lawmaker urged the people of Ondo State to continue supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa in his efforts to deliver good governance and meaningful development across the state.

Recall that the appellants had challenged the decision of the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the outcome of the November 16, 2024 governorship election in favour of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure and presided over by Hon. Justice Yargata Nimpar (Presiding Justice), alongside Justices K.I. Amadi and I.M. Sani, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, unanimously dismissed all four appeals, declaring them lacking in merit.

It resolved all issues raised by the appellants in favour of the respondents.