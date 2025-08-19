2000 healthcare workers jostle for 771 slots in Abia, 1,200 shortlisted – Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

About 2000 health workers have applied for consideration in the 771 vacancies that were advertised by the Abia State Government.

Governor Alex Otti, who disclosed this during a media parley in Umuahia, said 1,200 had been shortlisted for screening.

Otti, who said his administration had decided to increase the workforce in the health sector to meet the increasing demands, insisted that the recruitment would be based on merit and competence.

Maintaining that the recruitment process is transparent, Otti assured that those who meet the requirements would be engaged without regard to “who they know or do not know.”



“We opened a portal. I understand that close to 2,000 applications were received. About 1,200 of the applicants were shortlisted. We need to provide for the workers that we require to reposition our hospitals. We will continue to get all the people that we require.”

Otti said 200 healthcare centres had already been renovated across the state in addition to the ongoing upgrades in general hospitals and tertiary health institutions.

He said that his administration would continue to give special attention to the health sector due to its importance.

The Governor further stated that his administration was making concerted efforts to address the power challenge at Abia State University, Uturu, indicating that plans are underway in partnership with a private investor to construct a 15-megawatt power plant to alleviate power shortages at the university and its surrounding areas.

“We are fixing the electricity project at ABSU. We are building 15-megawatts of power that will support the university and its environment. It will be an independent power plant. Very soon it will be through.”

Gov. Otti further stated that his administration was intentional in rebuilding infrastructure at ABSU, assuring that the new structures for the Law and Agriculture Colleges, in addition to a massive hostel building, will be delivered as scheduled.

“The hostels are being retrofitted. Five of these are under construction. Procurements were secured two weeks ago. The contractors have been mobilized.

Similarly, he stated that Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, is also undergoing a massive infrastructural revolution, hinting that the Osisioma main campus of the institution would be ready by the next academic session.

He commended the Rector and his team for their spirited efforts to reposition the institution, expressing delight that it is among the beneficiaries of N2 billion TETFund largesse.

“The report I have shows that we have beneficiaries of N2 billion based on special high-impact funds. I understand that 18 states are involved, and we are one of them. We are the only one in the Southeast.

“So, I use this opportunity to congratulate the Rector and the State for working very hard to earn us such a proud place. We will continue to develop the institution, building lecture theatres, hostels, laboratories, and other structures. The good news is that they should start operating from the Osisioma permanent campus in the next academic session.

“The permanent campus at Osisioma is receiving attention. The lecture theatre is going to be completed very soon. Many good things are happening. Enrollment has also increased significantly from what it used to be.

“I’m happy to also report that we have introduced contemporary courses in the Department of Technology and in the Department of Artificial Intelligence. Today, Robotics and science and technology courses are highly relevant to today’s workforce.

Otti further stated that massive renovations were underway at the Abia State College of Education, Arochukwu, as part of his administration’s holistic agenda to transform the education sector.

“We are also fixing things, providing electricity, renovating lecture theatres and classrooms, and making it ready to compete and to be able to train our teachers. Hopefully, we will be ready for the next academic session.”

Youth empowerment:

Otti said the approach of his administration on youth empowerment was different from what obtained, explaining that he rather believes in assisting youths to acquire skills for self-reliance than sharing money with them in the name of empowerment.

He said that 1,000 young Abians were currently being trained by the State Government for leadership roles, adding that his administration would continue to invest in the youths.

“In terms of youth empowerment, we have chosen a different path because like I already mentioned, our culture does not depend on handouts. That is our culture. There is a new culture of handouts, but that is not our culture.

“We are people who believe in being taught how to fish instead of just giving us fish to eat. We will continue to invest in our young people. The talent hunt has started to take shape, and sports is one of those.

The leadership training and academy that started just a day or two ago, fully funded by the government, is part of it. The training is conducted by the country’s top leadership experts. We believe that not too long from now, we will see people occupying positions based on the kind of training they receive.

“We have the tech-rise programme; we also have the fashion programme. We have the center of the cooperative societies in different wards that benefited from the interest-free facility that we gave last year.

“This year, we have N2 billion that will also be extended to another number of people. For us, that is what it is. People want to be empowered so that they are creative and can move the larger society and others.”

Vanguard News