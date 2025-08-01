$1trn economy not without competitive maritime, logistics system – Akutah

Stock image

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

As Nigeria charts a bold path toward building a $1 trillion economy, maritime and logistics experts have warned that the country’s ambitions may remain elusive without urgent reform in the sector.

Speaking at the International Chamber of Commerce, ICC Nigeria post AGM Talk, with the theme: “Shipping and Maritime Trade: The Backbone of International Trade,” held at NECA House, Alausa Ikeja, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of NSC Dr. Pius Akutah, maintained that no industrialisation agenda, export-led growth, or economic diversification strategy can be sustainably achieved without a robust, efficient, and competitive maritime infrastructure.

Akutah who was represented by Deputy Director Trade Services of the NSC, Ms. Adaora Nwonu, said: “as Nigeria aspires to build a $1 trillion economy, we must recognize that no ambition of industrialization, export growth, or economic diversification can succeed without a competitive maritime and logistics system.

“At the NSC, we are redefining regulation, not as control, but as empowerment, transparency, and protection. We are building partnerships that support public goals and private investment. We are deepening institutional reforms to attract innovation and foster trust. Let us therefore work together, across government, private sector, and development partners, to build a shipping and maritime sector that serves not only Nigeria’s present needs, but also its future as a regional leader and global trade player.

“In that spirit, I extend a warm invitation to the ICC Nigeria to consider the NSC as a strategic partner. Our shared values around fair trade, efficient logistics, and private sector development make us natural allies. Together, we can build frameworks that not only strengthen Nigeria’s trade ecosystem, but contribute meaningfully to global standards, resilience, and growth.”

Meanwhile, Akutah revealed that in 2024 alone, the council helped in preventing the repatriation of about N52 billion in questionable foreign exchange claims through it Economic Regulatory Portal, ERP even as its intervention led to the recovery of over N2 billion for shippers and cargo owners.

He said: “The council evaluates freight rates, terminal charges, and demurrage claims to ensure economic reasonableness. In 2024 alone, we helped prevent the repatriation of about N52 billion in questionable foreign exchange claims through our ERP, thus strengthening the national economy and promoting cost predictability.

“Our Alternative Dispute Resolution, ADR mechanism provides a transparent, time-efficient, and non-adversarial platform to resolve complaints between port users and service providers. In 2024, our intervention led to the recovery of over N2 billion for shippers and cargo owners.

“The NSC enforces rules to prevent monopoly abuse and protect cargo owners, especially MSMEs, from unfair treatment. We investigate complaints, engage stakeholders, and impose necessary regulatory actions to uphold competitive market behaviour.”