19th Annual Confab: Anglican women call for restoration

By Ebunolwa Sessou & Abigail Aderibigbe

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has called for sober reflection and positive action in restoring the glory of the country.

The call was made at the just concluded 19th Annual Conference of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Women and Girls’ Organisations held at the Archbishop Akinde Christian Events Resource Centre, Bariga, Lagos.

In her presidential address, the Diocesan President, Women and Girls’ Organisations, Mrs. Olabo Johnson, disclosed that Nigeria is plagued with different challenges which has affected different aspects of the country including the church, communities, families, women’s life, economy, governance and security, among others.

Speaking on the theme, “The Glorious Restoration”, taken from Psalm 126:4-6, Johnson reiterated that, Nigeria as the giant of Africa, is expected to take its place of glory in the comity of nations.

According to her, “The Nigerian economy remains severely stressed as inflation continues to wreak havoc on the average household, reducing the purchasing power of families and pushing more people into poverty daily”.

She further explained that despite the new minimum wage, it is unlikely to have the desired impact on the lives of the people in real terms; it is because the nation produces very little of what it brings.

“We import a large portion of what we consume, from food to manufactured goods, leading to a high demand for foreign exchange and further weakening of the naira.

“A nation that consumes more than it produces will always struggle economically. With an increase of cash in circulation but no corresponding increase in goods and services, the inflationary pressure is likely to worsen. Without a solid base in production and local industry, the cycle of inflation and impoverishment will persist”, she pointed.

On governance and security, she said, “There is a continued gap in effective leadership and policy implementation. Corruptions, lack of accountability, and insecurity in the political space have made it difficult for the common man to trust in governance structures. Although reforms have been promised in several sectors, implementation has been slow and inconsistent.

“However, Nigeria’s security environment remains complex and volatile. Although gains have been made in specific areas like maritime security and cyber- training initiatives, ongoing threats from terrorism, banditry, and civil unrest pose serious risk to national stability.

“A coordinated, multi- level approach involving government agencies, local communities, private security providers, and international allies is crucial to building long- term resilience.

“There is a need to tighten the nation’s border to minimise, if not stop, the influx of arms, insurgents and traffickers. Adding that, a non-kinetic partnership with neighbouring countries can be explored for this purpose.

“Our nation, Nigeria, is a land that flows with milk and honey yet overwhelmed by a deluge of hunger, lack, corruption and insecurity. It is unfortunate that at this time, the narrative about our nation still leans heavily towards the negative, with only a few rays of positive development to report”.

Speaking on the role of Christian women in nation building, Johnson, said, “In times like this, the role of women cannot be overemphasized. As mothers, caregivers, and leaders within our homes, churches and communities, we must continue to stand in the gap. We must uphold our families in prayer, guide our children in the path of righteousness, and speak out against social injustice.

“It is time for us as women to give effect to the call of late Mazi Mbonu Ojike to “boycott the boycottables” to strengthen our naira. I therefore call on women to patronize local foods for our household needs.

“At the same time, let us commit to being part of the solution by living responsibly, supporting one another, and being ambassadors of integrity and faith in every sphere of influence. We must actively participate in civic life and supportive initiatives that promote national growth”, she said.

Also speaking, the Ikate Archdeaconry Women leader, Mrs Aderonke Fatile, said, “This is the time for restoration looking at what we are going through in the country; we know that we need restoration in every area of our lives and my prayer is that the Lord will restore us”.

Charging the women, she said, “This year is the time to discover talent. I have discovered some talents. The conference is an eye opener towards some individuals, churches, in terms of intellectual capacity, resources, and we need to go back and tap into those resources and talents we have discovered so that the grassroots is impacted positively”, she added.

The 2025 Women Conference Chairperson, Diocesan Planning Committee, Mrs. Yewande Adenekan, said, “It is our year of restoration. Everyone is expecting restoration, both in the spiritual and physical. What are those challenges we are having physically in our lives, in our family, with our jobs, we are trusting God that we shall possess our possession. We will pursue, we will overtake, we will recover, and God will restore us.

“My charge to every woman is that the conference should not be a jamboree. It must be a time to meet with the Lord. To have the conviction of holding on to God and being restored.

“Women should not leave the conference and forget all that they have experienced. They must pursue and get back what the devil has stolen from them; the years that the cankerworms and caterpillars have eaten because it is the promise that God has given to us”, she said.

The Chairman of the local organizing committee, Akintomide Tola charged every woman to be selfless and make themselves available to the service of humanity in every way possible.

“They ensure they impact the lives of people around them, because the environments we are in now, particularly the economy, make people a little bit more selfish in dealing with things.

“So we need to be selfless. We need to be ready to be of service at any moment. I am happy with the plan. Although, there was a bit of apprehension because of the state of economy, that people might not be interested in attending the conference because of the situation of the economy”, she said.