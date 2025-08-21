15,000 graduates trained on employment, entrepreneurship 

…holds town hall meeting in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Program (NJFP), an initiative of the Federal Government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and co-funded by the European Union, has trained more than 15,000 graduates across the country to be gainfully employed or start up businesses of their own.

The Program Manager, North Central Talent Management Company, TMC, Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, Yomi Olufiade who made this known during the Benue State Town Hall Meeting held in Makurdi said the feat was achieved from the inception in 2021.

Olufiade explained that the programme “is a transformative youth empowerment initiative designed to address youth unemployment by connecting talented graduates with local job opportunities to strengthen their expertise while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and relevant skills.

He stated that the program, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President, “connects fresh graduates who have completed their National Youth Service with local businesses referred to as host organizations through a 12-month paid internship.

“The main target of the NJFP is connecting young graduates, fresh graduates post-service with job opportunities with local businesses. The hope is that when we connect them with these local businesses, they can get skills that will serve them well after their 12 months internship.”

He noted that over the last four years, “the program began with more than 20,000 applicants nationwide, out of which over 15,000 have already participated, with many securing permanent employment or venturing into entrepreneurship.

“We call them fellows, they are paid a stipend of N100,000 every month for 12 months. Some of them have chosen to save a portion of that and use it to start their businesses. Some have gone on to be retained by the organizations they served with.”

He acknowledged that the gap between employed and unemployed graduates remains high but stressed that the program was contributing meaningfully to reducing it. According to him, the NJFP hopes to reach more young people in the coming years by scaling up its yearly intake.

“The goal is to do what we have done over the last four years in just one year. If we are able to do like 16,000 in a year consistently for the next four or five years, then we can begin to look at figures around 64,000 to 70,000,” he said.

Olufiade further explained that the Town Hall Meeting “provides us with a unique opportunity not only to reflect on the strides we have made through the NJFP but also to listen, to engage, and to inspire one another. It is a space where success stories will echo as proof of what we can achieve together and where innovative ideas will emerge to refine and expand the impact made in the lives of these Fellows.”

Some beneficiaries also shared their experiences. Idoko Adoyi of Hub 17 Innovation Space said the program had equipped him with ICT skills such as using Canva to design cards, which he promised to cascade by training members of his community.

A co-founder of the project, Mr. Tamen Kuma, described the program as beneficial, noting that it enabled them to improve their workspace and mentor fellows effectively.

Similarly, Mrs. Susan Yeshua Yakubu of Vessel Academy, Makurdi, said she had a rewarding experience working with fellows. “They pay these people to work for my school. It’s something I did not expect. NJFP is an exceptional program.”