1499 Art Force exhibition set to celebrate creative unity at Thought Pyramid Art Centre Lagos

“Playfull Mood” (Oil on canvas, 36″ x 36″, 2025) by one of the exhibiting artists, Nosakhare Osadolor.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

LAGOS (August 2, 2025) — Thought Pyramid Art Centre is set to host the much-anticipated exhibition “1499 Art Force”, spotlighting the collective genius of fourteen renowned alumni of Auchi Polytechnic’s 1999 graduating class. Scheduled to run from August 10 to 23, 2025, the exhibition promises to be a landmark event, not just for its artistic merit but for the spirit of unity and heritage it embodies.

The “1499 Art Force” marks the fourth major group exhibition by the artists, who now operate under the banner of Auchi Art Royale. Their impressive journey began twelve years ago with a debut at the National Museum in Lagos. Since then, the group has refined its vision and, one year after their last showing, returns with a renewed sense of purpose and a new identity.

Olorogun Jeff Ajueshi, Founder and Artistic Director of Thought Pyramid Art Centre, emphasized the gallery’s pride in hosting these distinguished artists. “We are honored to be the first venue for Auchi Art Royale, a group that exemplifies unity, creative brilliance, and cultural continuity—values that have driven our gallery for the past eighteen years.”

The exhibition’s title, “1499 Art Force,” is itself symbolic—a synthesis of the year of the artists’ graduation (1999) and the number of members (14). This, Ajueshi explained, “reflects both the strength of their bond and the creative force they wield.” Audiences can expect an array of masterful paintings and sculptures that not only showcase advanced techniques but also exude an aura of royalty and timeless elegance befitting the group’s new name.

More than a display of artistic prowess, “1499 Art Force” serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring value of academic institutions in shaping culture. It is, Ajueshi stated, “a celebration of heritage, a reaffirmation of the power of collaboration, and a bold declaration of what is possible when artists grow together and hold one another accountable to elite performance.”

Ajueshi also expressed hope that the exhibition would inspire undergraduate and emerging artists to foster camaraderie and value mutual progress—just as Auchi Art Royale has.

As the opening date, Sunday 10th August 2025 (4pm to 8pm), approaches, excitement builds for a group exhibition that promises to be a vibrant call to uphold Nigeria’s cultural legacy and pursue artistic innovation without borders.