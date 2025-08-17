14011 Motion Pictures, ALTD Films reunite for new feature film “The Killer”

By Ayo Onikoyi

After the acclaimed international run of their previous collaboration Dokita Musa, 14011 Motion Pictures and U.S.-based ALTD Films LLC are set to reunite on a gripping new feature film titled “The Killer.”

“The Killer” will be directed by Lanre Obisesan, who also helmed Dokita Musa. Felix Olojede, producer and founder of 14011 Motion Pictures, will lead the production once again. The cinematography will be crafted by Quique De La Cruz Motte, a Mexican DoP celebrated for his cinematic flair and international visual language.

Set against the backdrop of Oyo State, Nigeria, The Killer promises a high-stakes narrative delivered with visual sophistication — continuing the two companies’ shared commitment to African stories told on a global scale.

“We’re building on the momentum from Dokita Musa, but this is a completely new world,” said Felix Olojede. “Working again with Lanre and ALTD Films is not just collaboration — it’s creative evolution. With Quique’s lens and a powerful story, The Killer is set to break new ground.”

Dokita Musa, the team’s prior collaboration, premiered at the Dance With Films Festival in Los Angeles in June 2025, receiving critical attention for its storytelling depth and cultural authenticity.

Further announcements regarding casting, production, and festival plans will be shared in the coming months.