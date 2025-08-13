13 years on throne: It’s been years of duty, gratitude – Eze Ihenetu

The Obiukwu Obieziokwu palace in Ghana was the centre of cultural reminiscence on 30th August 2025 as Ndi Igbo in Ghana converged at the revered palace to celebrate the 13th anniversary coronation of Eze Amb Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu Eze Ohazurume as the paramount king of Ndigbo in Ghana.

In a well captured article made available to the media from his throne in Ghana, Eze Amb. Ihenetu said the journey, though filled with challenges, has positioned Igbo culture on a global pedestal as the Igbo New Yam festival and Igbo Day attracts thousands of people from all walks of life to come and enjoy true and rich African culture from Igbo perspective.

Going down the memories, Eze Ihenetu said: “In 2012, my people chose me to serve them, to be their voice and their shield, to be a bridge between home and abroad, and to carry the sacred responsibility of leading the Igbo community here in Ghana. Thirteen years have gone by since that day, yet when I look back, it feels as though it all happened only yesterday. Time has moved, seasons have changed, faces have come and gone, but the calling has remained the same: to serve with honor, to represent with dignity, and to lead with a heart that listens.

“Leadership is never an easy road. It is filled with moments that test patience, challenge wisdom, and demand sacrifice. There have been times of joy and celebration, and also moments of trial and misunderstanding. There have been days of unity and love, and days where division tried to creep in. Yet through it all, God has been faithful, my people have been steadfast, and the spirit of Igbo resilience has never failed me. For this, my heart is full of gratitude.

“I am deeply thankful to the Igbo community in Ghana, the very people who entrusted me with this responsibility. You are my strength and the foundation upon which this journey has stood. To my fellow Igbo leaders in Nigeria and around the world, thank you for your counsel, for your encouragement, and for the collective wisdom that reminds me that our culture and traditions are not bound by borders.

“To the traditional leaders here in Ghana, I am forever grateful. Your tolerance, your hospitality, and your willingness to allow our culture to coexist peacefully with yours is something I will never take for granted. The beauty of our journey is that despite differences in language and custom, we have found a way to live side by side, respecting each other and learning from one another. This is the true meaning of humanity.

“To the government of Ghana, I owe a deep appreciation. Over the years, we have stood together in times of crisis, in moments when misunderstanding could have turned into conflict. Through dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect, many issues have been resolved, and peace has continued to reign between our two great nations. For your hospitality, your recognition, and the care you extend not only to Ghanaians but also to every foreigner who finds a home here, I say thank you.

“This journey has not been carried by me alone. My family has walked with me through the sleepless nights and the long meetings, through the pressure and the celebrations. My loved ones, my close friends, and even those who stood as critics have all contributed to my growth. The attacks, the challenges, the criticisms, the advice, the prayers, the love, the well wishes, and the encouragement, all of it has shaped me, refined me, and reminded me that leadership is not about comfort but about responsibility.

“Being Eze Igbo Ghana is not simply about holding a title. It is about carrying people in your heart. It is about protecting their interests, upholding their culture, and making sure that no Igbo child, man, or woman ever feels forgotten in this land. It is about bridging the gap between nations, creating understanding where there is suspicion, and building unity where there is division. It is about walking the path of a humanist, knowing that true leadership is service to humanity first.

“Thirteen years have come and gone, but the story is not over. The future holds much more than we have seen. It holds greater unity, deeper cooperation, and stronger bonds between our people and our host nation. It holds opportunities for our youth, progress for our families, and peace for our communities.

“Today, I lift my voice not to boast but to thank. Thank you to every single person who has stood beside me in this journey. Thank you for the trust, the patience, the guidance, and the love. If I have achieved anything in these thirteen years, it is because we did it together.

“As I look forward, I remain committed to serving with humility, with wisdom, and with courage. May the Almighty continue to strengthen us, to protect us, and to bless both Ghana and Nigeria. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come.”Eze Ihenetu concluded.