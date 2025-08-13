13-man AFRIMA jury arrives Lagos

…as entry submissions ends

By Benjamin Njoku

The 13-man AFRIMA jury has arrived in Lagos, to begin a week-long adjudication session to screen thousands of music entries submitted for the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The jury will review entries submitted from across the continent and the diaspora by African artistes, songwriters, music producers, video directors, DJs, dancers, recording companies and labels, choreographers, and even unrecorded talents from August 8 to August 16, 2025.

The exercise will culminate in the emergence of the AFRIMA 2025 Nominees List. Meanwhile, the International Committee of the prestigious awards yesterday ended the submission of entries for this year’s event.

AFRIMA, Africa’s Global Music Awards, partners with the African Union, Nigeria and the official host city of Lagos State for the 2025 edition. This year’s edition, themed “Unstoppable Africa”, will once again celebrate the best in African music from across the continent and the diaspora. The awards cover more than 40 categories, showcasing talent from all regions and genres.

Speaking on the rigorous task ahead, Ms. Hadja Kobele who represents the African Diaspora (North America) on the Jury panel, reaffirmed her fellow Jurors’ readiness to deliver a credible and transparent adjudication process that reflects the highest standards of excellence.

Kobele said the jury members, drawn from across the continent and diaspora, are not only industry veterans but also passionate gatekeepers of African music. According to her, the team is conscious of the responsibility placed on their shoulders and is approaching the assignment with utmost diligence and integrity.

“We take this job very seriously,” Kobele stated. “Each entry submitted, whether it comes from a household name or an emerging voice, will be assessed strictly on merit. Our criteria are clear: musical quality, originality, impact, and cultural relevance. AFRIMA isn’t about industry politics or social media popularity; it’s about honouring the music, the message, and the creators behind it.”

She continued: “The whole continent is watching, and we have to ensure that only the most deserving talents and works are nominated. This is a celebration of African excellence, and we are committed to making sure that the process remains fair, credible, and free of bias. No shortcuts, no sentiment, just pure, honest work in service of African music.”

The AFRIMA Jury is composed of 13 respected professionals from various parts of Africa and the diaspora. They include music executives, cultural experts, journalists, producers, and festival organisers.