1,000 Anambra women receive N50,000 each from Mrs Tinubu, Nonye Soludo to start businesses

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- The first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the Anambra State governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, have empowered 1000 women drawn from all the 326 political wards of the state with N50,000 empowerment to enable them grow their businesses.

While Mrs Tinubu sponsored 500 women through her Renewed Hope Initiative and Tony Elumelu Foundation Women Empowerment Programme, Mrs Soludo added another 500 women to support the first lady.

“Usually when we organize things like this, we go to the grassroot. We work with the Presidents General, PGs, women leaders, stakeholders and wives of the local government chairmen, to identify those in dire need of assistance” Mrs Soludo said.

In addition to the N50,000, each of the women received additional N7,000 for their transport, just as Mrs Soludo also used the occasion to empower some women living with disabilities by providing them wheelchairs.

She commended Mrs Tinubu for always thinking about the welfare of Nigerian women and urged the women to continue praying for her and her family.

She reminded the beneficio that it is not how much money available to someone that is important, but how judiciously the money is spent and urged them to see the seed money as their capital and endeavour to grow it.

“I strongly believe that you can grow this N50,000 to hundreds of thousands of naira if you apply business acumen to it. Some people can have access to a million naira and misuse it within a short period and I pray that what you have been given won’t be like that. My prayer is that this N50000 will make you rich” she said.

She also urged them to live well by eating only natural food, adding that most of the diseases people suffer from were as a result of what they eat. “Don’t eat anything you do not understand because some of the things we eat are not healthy ” she further said.

Asked if the empowerment programme will be a continuous exercise, Mrs Soludo added: “I have been encouraging women and I will continue to encourage them. This is something we love doing and will be doing it anytime we have the opportunity.

“When I see some of the women, I imagine the pain they go through everyday. Those with disabilities among them struggle to move from one place to the other on daily basis and this is where some of us need to come to.

“It is very pathetic seeing them and that is why I always intervene whenever the opportunity comes. The wheelchairs are expensive, but those who have the wherewithal can always assist, as these wheelchairs will help them in their daily lives.”