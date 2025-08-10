10 major football transfers that collapsed after failed medicals

By Patrick Igwe

The football transfer window comes with different bursts of emotions and drama, often at times players who have been on the verge of a major transfer have had to return back to their clubs due to failed medicals.

The most recent happening being that of the Nigerian striker Victor Boniface in 2025. The striker’s move from Leverkusen to AC Milan collapsed after failing his medical due to an issue with his knee. This has been a major trending discuss in the football world.

So here are 10 footballers who had failed their medicals and ruined their transfers:

1. Nicolas Jackson (2023)



Jackson was on the verge of sealing a £22.5 million move from Villarreal to Bournemouth in January 2023. The Premier League side had agreed terms, but the deal collapsed after Bournemouth’s medical team flagged a serious hamstring injury that would have kept him sidelined for months. Villarreal later retained him, and by the summer he instead secured a switch to Chelsea, where he has since established himself in the Premier League.

2. Hakim Ziyech (2023)



After struggling for consistent playing time at Chelsea, Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech looked set for a fresh start at Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. However, the transfer was derailed after his medical revealed ongoing knee concerns, casting doubt on his long-term fitness. Despite Al-Nassr’s strong interest, they pulled the plug on the deal, leaving Ziyech’s future uncertain until Galatasaray came in to secure him later that summer.

3. Nabil Fekir (2018)



Liverpool fans remember this one well. The French playmaker, fresh off winning the World Cup with France, was set to join the Reds in a £53 million deal from Lyon. Fekir even recorded introductory media duties in Liverpool colors. But during the final checks, scans revealed concerns about an old knee injury, forcing Liverpool to back out. The collapse was dramatic, and Fekir eventually moved to Real Betis instead.

4. Loïc Rémy (2014)



The French striker’s career took a huge twist when his anticipated move from QPR to Liverpool collapsed. Rémy had agreed to join Brendan Rodgers’ side to bolster their attack after Luis Suárez’s departure. But Liverpool’s medical staff discovered a heart irregularity. While it wasn’t career-ending, it was enough to spook the club. Interestingly, Chelsea later signed Rémy despite the same concerns, showing how differently clubs assess medical risks.

5. Victor Valdés (2014)



After leaving Barcelona, legendary goalkeeper Victor Valdés was in talks to join AS Monaco as their marquee signing. Unfortunately, he had just suffered a devastating ACL injury, and Monaco’s medical staff deemed him too risky to sign at that point. Valdés was left without a club for months before later joining Manchester United, though he never fully recaptured his old form.

6. Demba Ba (2011)



Stoke City were keen to sign the powerful Senegalese striker from Hoffenheim, but medical checks highlighted long-term concerns with his knees. Stoke pulled out, believing the risk was too high. Ironically, Ba would go on to play successfully in the Premier League for West Ham, Newcastle, and Chelsea, proving that sometimes a failed medical isn’t the end of the road.

7. Gabriel Milito (2003)



Real Madrid thought they had secured the Argentine defender from Real Zaragoza, but their doctors discovered significant knee problems during his medical. The move was canceled, sparking controversy at the time. Milito instead joined Real Madrid’s rivals, Barcelona, years later — and, despite his knee troubles, became a dependable defender and even captained Argentina.

8. Ruud van Nistelrooy (2000)



One of the most famous failed medicals in football history. Manchester United had agreed a £19 million fee with PSV Eindhoven for the Dutch striker, but two medical examinations showed issues with his knee ligaments. The transfer was postponed, and just days later, Van Nistelrooy suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in training. Sir Alex Ferguson waited, and a year later United finally signed him — he went on to become a club legend.

9. John Hartson (2000)



The Welsh striker endured a nightmare year when multiple transfer opportunities collapsed due to medical concerns. Tottenham, Rangers, and Charlton all pulled out after scans revealed knee and general fitness issues. Despite those setbacks, Hartson rebuilt his career at Celtic, where he became a cult hero and prolific goalscorer.

10. Nwankwo Kanu (1996)



Perhaps the most dramatic of all. After leaving Ajax, Nigerian forward Nwankwo Kanu was set for a high-profile move to Inter Milan. During his medical, doctors discovered a life-threatening heart defect that could have ended his career — and even his life. The transfer stalled, and Kanu underwent major heart surgery. Remarkably, he recovered and went on to enjoy a long, successful career with Arsenal and Nigeria, becoming a symbol of resilience.

Vanguard News

