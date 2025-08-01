1 dies as car rams into tricycles in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra say it has commenced investigation into an accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at the People’s Club/Limca Road, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Ikenga disclosed that the accident involved a Lexus Jeep and two tricycles popularly known as “Keke”.

According to him, preliminary enquiries confirm that the recovered vehicle does not belong to any security agency in the state as speculated by some residents.

“Information at the disposal of the command revealed that the driver of the Lexus Jeep rammed into the tricycles, resulting in the unfortunate death of one occupant.

”Although others sustained varying degrees of injury, the vehicle was subsequently abandoned at the scene as its occupants fled.

“Police operatives attached to Isiowulu Division quickly responded, secured the area, recovered the abandoned vehicle and evacuated the victims to a hospital, where one was later confirmed dead,” he said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident and appealed to residents of the area to remain calm and cooperate with the police.

The spokesperson assured the public that efforts were being intensified to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the incident. (NAN)