Zulum commiserates with victims of flood, windstorm in Damboa, Askira-Uba

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has consoled the victims of the flood and windstorm that affected communities in Damboa and Askira-Uba Local Government Areas of the state.



The flood incident, which occurred on June 29, in Gumsuri and Wovi communities of Damboa, claimed two lives and displaced several families, while a windstorm in Rumirgo, Askira-Uba, destroyed private and public infrastructure.



The governor’s condolence was conveyed in a statement issued in Maiduguri by his Spokesperson, Mr Dauda Iliya.



The governor described the incidents as tragic and deeply distressing, expressing sympathy to all individuals and families affected.

“I received with profound sorrow the sad news of the devastating flood disaster in the Wovi community, which claimed the lives of two women, and the destruction of homes in Gumsuri, displacing many families.

“Equally distressing is the windstorm in Rumirgo, Askira-Uba Local Government. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by these disasters,” Zulum said.

The governor, however, ordered the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide immediate relief materials to the affected communities.

“I have instructed SEMA to immediately provide relief supplies to Gumsuri and Wovi communities, ensuring no one is left without support. Humanitarian assistance has already been dispatched to the people of Rumirgo,” he said.

Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to collaborating with relevant national agencies to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and emphasised the importance of heeding early warning signals.