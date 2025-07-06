Zulum announces resettlement of 3,000 families affected by Boko Haram attacks

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

…condoles residents of Malam Fatori over recent BH attack

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has commiserated with the people of Malam Fatori, Abadam local government area, over the recent attack by Boko Haram insurgents that claimed nine lives and left four others injured.

Addressing the people of the area, Governor Zulum, whose condolence message was delivered by the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Sugun Mai Mele, assured that the government will continue to take adequate measures to ensure their safety and the protection of the town.

“We are here at the instance of His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is out of the country on an official assignment to condole with the people of Malam Fatori over the recent unfortunate attack. He assured that the Borno State government and the military will do everything possible to secure the town”, Zulum assured.

“Malam Fatori is one local government area that we are committed to ensuring its stability because of its strategic importance, urging the people to be more resilient and prayerful to avert future incidents,” he added.

While commending the military for their commitment and gallantry, the commissioner announced the deployment of excavators to dig trenches around the local government headquarters to fortify the town from further attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP groups.

“Let me warn against colluding with Boko Haram, as we will seek divine intervention from the Holy Quran, anyone found collaborating with the insurgents to bring harm or attack to the people of Malam Fatori will be cursed,”.

Hon. Mai Mele then presented cash support of N500,000 to each of the bereaved families and N250,000 to each of the four individuals undergoing treatment.

… Announces Resettlement of Additional 3,000 families

Similarly, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, has announced that Borno State government would soon resettle additional 3,000 households in Malam Fatori.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the sympathy visit, the commissioner said this will bring to 5,000, the total number of resettled families.

“Already, Borno State government had resettled 2,000 households, and government is planing to resettle another 3,000 households soon, making it 5,000 households,” Tar announced.

“Let me assure the people that the state government is poised to providing necessary security arrangements, providing the necessary resources and security to consolidate their stay in their homeland,”

Professor Tar called on the people to be resilient and prayerful, urging them to report any suspicious movements to relevant authorities.

Others in the delegation include the member representing the area in the State Assembly, Jamna Bong, permanent secretary Ministry of Information and Internal Security, Aminu Chamalwa, an elder of the area, Maina Mohammed Tar among others.