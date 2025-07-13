Zulum, Adeleke, Alia, Uba Sani, NGF, ACF, Kogi, Yabagi Sani mourn Buhari

Nationwide tributes poured in on Sunday as leaders and organizations from across Nigeria expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari in London on July 13, 2025, at the age of 83.

Politicians, traditional rulers, and stakeholders underscored Buhari’s indelible impact on Nigeria’s political and security landscape, while reflecting on his legacy of integrity, discipline, and service.

Borno State – Zulum Expresses Shock and Sorrow

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, received the news with deep shock and sadness. In a press statement issued by his Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mallam Dauda Iliya, Zulum described Buhari as an iconic leader whose career spanned from his early days as a military officer to his two-term presidency. “Although death is inevitable, his demise at this critical juncture in our democratic journey creates a vacuum that is hard to fill,” Zulum stated, offering heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Katsina State, and the Daura community.

Osun State – Adeleke Mourns a Patriot

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, also expressed his grief, describing Buhari as a patriot who made immense contributions to national development. Issued through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke’s statement extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the late president’s family—including former First Lady Aishat Buhari—and the people of Katsina State. “Throughout his lifetime, President Buhari was synonymous with integrity, inspiring honesty and selfless service. Nigeria has lost one of its finest leaders,” Adeleke remarked.

Benue State – Alia Praises a Legacy of Integrity

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State paid tribute to Buhari for his unwavering courage and commitment to national development. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia recalled Buhari’s consistent prioritization of Nigeria’s interests and commended him as a leader whose legacy remains deeply rooted in integrity. “He was resolute in his commitment to national development and left an indelible mark on our nation’s history,” Alia added, urging Nigerians to honor his memory.

Kaduna State – Uba Sani Describes a “People’s President”

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, described the former president as “a patriot, a moral compass, and a people’s president” whose legacy will endure. In his statement, Uba Sani emphasized Buhari’s quiet dignity, his relentless fight against corruption, and his commitment to accountability and justice for the ordinary Nigerian. “He taught us that true strength lies not only in command but also in character,” Uba Sani noted, extending condolences to President Tinubu, the Buhari family, and the people of Katsina State.

Kwara State – NGF Mourns a Giant Among African Leaders

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), led by Kwara State Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described Buhari’s death as a significant depletion in the rank of Africa’s all-time great men. In a statement released to journalists in Ilorin, the NGF praised Buhari’s humility, moral courage, and modest lifestyle. “He was a national leader of rare caliber, and his passing leaves a void that will be felt across the continent,” the statement read, while offering condolences to President Tinubu and extending sympathy to the Buhari family and the people of Katsina State.

Northern Voice – ACF Remembers Unmatched Northern Affection

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a leader who commanded unmatched affection from the Northern masses. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF recalled Buhari’s service as Military Head of State and as a democratically elected president. “No Nigerian alive today enjoyed the love and loyalty of the downtrodden, particularly in the North, like the late President Buhari,” the forum declared, extending prayers for his peaceful repose in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Kogi State – A Monumental Loss to the Nation

Kogi State, through a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, described Buhari’s passing as a monumental loss not only for Nigeria but for the African continent and the world at large. Governor Ahmed Ododo characterized the late president as a man of quiet strength and steadfast commitment to unity and progress, noting that his contributions to national security and development will continue to inspire future generations.

ADP – Yabagi Sani’s “Giant Falls”

Engr. Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), mourned the passing of Buhari in a personal statement titled “A Giant Falls: Farewell, President Muhammadu Buhari.” He highlighted Buhari’s legacy in anti-corruption, economic stabilization, and national security, emphasizing that his leadership helped shape Nigeria’s security landscape. “May his legacy inspire us all,” Yabagi Sani wrote, and extended heartfelt condolences to the government, the people of Nigeria, and the Buhari family.

As tributes continue to emerge from across the country, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s multifaceted legacy—marked by his military service, political leadership, and unyielding stance on integrity—remains at the forefront of national reflection. With leaders from Borno, Osun, Benue, Kaduna, Kwara, and Kogi, alongside voices from the ACF and ADP, Nigeria now faces the challenge of filling the vacuum left by a leader who profoundly impacted the nation’s democratic journey.

President Buhari’s death has not only ended an era of leadership but also ignited a legacy that will continue to influence Nigeria’s political and security landscape for years to come.