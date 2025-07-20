Zenytal partners AONN, Women Affairs Ministry to empower vulnerable children

Zenytal Properties Limited has taken a significant step toward transforming the lives of vulnerable children in Nigeria through a landmark partnership with the Association for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nigeria (AONN) and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

As the lead sponsor of a recent child-focused empowerment program held in Abuja, the company supported the welfare and development of 50 vulnerable children with targeted packages designed to improve access to education, essential needs, and mental well-being.

Mr. Marcus Williams, National Coordinator of AONN, highlighted the impact of the initiative: “This program is about restoring dignity, creating hope, and opening doors of opportunity for children facing extreme socio-economic challenges.”

Zenytal Properties’ CEO, Mr. Abiodun David, emphasized that the effort is part of a larger mission:

“This goes beyond corporate social responsibility. It’s about rewriting the narrative for thousands of children who deserve a better chance at life. At Zenytal, we are committed to investing in future leaders through consistent and impactful interventions.”

The initiative is a pillar in Zenytal’s broader five-year CSR action plan, which targets support for at least 200 high school students and aims to reach over 10,000 out-of-school children across Nigeria. The company has committed to reviewing and expanding the program annually, in line with impact metrics and evolving community needs.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs praised the partnership, noting its alignment with national goals to improve child protection, reduce abuse and exploitation, and promote inclusive access to education.

Zenytal Properties is redefining corporate leadership in social development, demonstrating that meaningful impact is achieved not only through real estate, but by empowering lives and shaping brighter futures.