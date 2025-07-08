Zelensky to appease Trump by replacing Ukraine’s US ambassador

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Zelensky on February 28 told Trump there should be “no compromises” with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the parties negotiate to end the war after Moscow’s invasion. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to replace Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, during a recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The two sides were now in talks over possible successors, who would need approval from both countries, the UK newspaper said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Markarova, who has served as ambassador in Washington since 2021, has been criticised by some Republicans for being too closely aligned with the Democratic Party.

Her replacement could be an attempt by Zelensky to appease Trump during a sensitive time for Ukraine.

Earlier, Washington withheld previously approved arms deliveries, as Russia continues heavy missile and drone strikes more than three years into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky reportedly plans to announce Markarova’s replacement next week as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle, according to the newspaper, which cited insider sources.

The Ukrainian president has reorganised his cabinet several times since the start of the war.

A senior Ukrainian official told the newspaper that Zelensky intends to appoint someone who is a good dealmaker and understandable to the White House and at the same time to the Congress.

The official said candidates for the position include Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, the Financial Times said.

Balázs Jarábik, ex- EU diplomat in Kiev, noted that personnel changes seem aimed at managing growing political, economic and social pressures through renewal and control, rather than signaling shifts, according to newspaper reports.(dpa/NAN)