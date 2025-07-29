Zamfara gov approves Abdulkadir Bello as new emir of Gusau

Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, 16th Emir of Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello as the 16th Emir of Gusau (Sarkin Katsina of Gusau Emirate).

Bello is to ascend the throne following the passing of his father, Ibrahim Bello, who died on July 25, 2025, after a decade of dedicated service as the 15th emir of the emirate.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday, stating that the appointment was based on the traditional recommendation of the Gusau Emirate kingmakers, in accordance with established customs and relevant laws.

The new emir is the eldest son of the late emir and, until his appointment, held the revered traditional title of Bunun Gusau.

The governor congratulated the new emir and urged him to uphold the noble legacy of his forefathers, especially as a direct descendant of Malam Sambo Dan Ashafa.

He urged him to “be a beacon of unity, peace, and development, promoting harmonious coexistence across the Gusau Emirate and beyond.” (NAN)