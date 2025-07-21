Zamfara APC reaffirms loyalty to Tinubu, hails appointment of Rikiji as NOTN DG

President Bola Tinubu

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its unwavering loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging continued support for his administration’s efforts to transform Nigeria and achieve national development goals.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, who praised the President for appointing a prominent son of Zamfara, Rt. Hon. Sanusi Garba Rikiji, as the Director General of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

Rikiji, a former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and Chief of Staff to former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, was described by the party as a worthy ambassador of the state.

“The appointment of Rikiji is a great honour to the Zamfara APC family and the entire state,” the statement read. “It reflects the confidence and love President Tinubu has for the good people of Zamfara.”

Under the leadership of Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, the party vowed to remain steadfast in its support for the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and commended the federal government’s trust in Zamfara’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development.

While congratulating Rikiji on his appointment, the APC expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on the mandate of the NOTN and play a key role in reshaping Nigeria’s trade policy through visionary leadership and strategic negotiations.

The statement also highlighted Rikiji’s achievements as former Commissioner of Finance in Zamfara State, noting his role in boosting internally generated revenue and attracting foreign investments.

“We urge him to remain committed to progressive ideas and policies that will benefit citizens and contribute to the success of President Tinubu’s administration,” it added.

The party concluded by thanking President Tinubu for his continued support and prayed for divine guidance and protection as he leads the country toward a prosperous future.