YPP raises fresh alarm over insecurity in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the November 8 Anambra State election, Uzu Okagbue, has expressed renewed concerns over rising insecurity in the state, warning that it is diminishing cultural life and social cohesion.

Okagbue made the remarks during visits to Umudioka in Dunukofia Local Government Area and Ogidi in Idemili North LGA, where he joined residents in celebrating the annual Mkpikpa and Nwafor cultural festivals.

He noted that this year’s celebrations witnessed significantly reduced attendance, which he attributed to growing insecurity that has instilled fear among residents and disrupted normal community life.

“Let us be honest with ourselves: the enduring beauty of our culture is being dimmed by the pressing failures of governance,” Okagbue said.

“At the heart of this is insecurity—an evil that has not only shattered lives, but also crippled our economy and cast fear over even the most sacred communal celebrations. The subdued enthusiasm, reduced crowds, and visible caution among elders are all signs of a state held hostage by fear.”

He emphasized that tackling insecurity is central to the vision he shares with YPP’s governorship candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma.

“This is precisely why Sir Paul and I are not just committed to politics, but to a purpose. A core plank of our vision is the restoration of security across Anambra—not for show or applause, but so our communities can breathe again,” he said.

Okagbue lamented that Anambra’s challenges are not due to a lack of potential but to poor leadership and misdirection.

“Anambra does not lack potential, but suffers from misdirection. We must fix leadership. We must restore safety,” he declared. “The night may be long, but morning is coming. A new dawn is possible, and real, shared, sustainable joy is on the horizon.”

While praising the festivals as a vibrant expression of Anambra’s heritage and resilience, Okagbue expressed sadness that the joy and unity traditionally associated with such celebrations are being eroded by an atmosphere of fear.