‘You’ve no reason not to perform’ – Octogenarian tasks incoming Lagos LG administrations

An octogenarian, Mrs Kemi Rabiu, has tasked incoming Local Government Area administrations in Lagos State on keeping to their campaign promises.

Rabiu gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Ijaiye/Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) where she went to cast her vote in the state’s council poll holding on Saturday.

She said that whoever emerges as the winner must live up to the expectations of the people.

“The local government areas in Nigeria now get their money directly from the Federal Government, and so, there is no reason why they should not perform.

Rabiu said unlike in past council elections, the response of residents is encouraging.

According to her, although some residents are sceptical about voting, the candidates must ensure that election promises are kept to encourage more participation in future elections.

‘The councils are the nearest to the people and so, must ensure the people get dividends of democracy for renewed hope,” she added.

The Lagos council poll is holding simultaneously in 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

NAN reports that 15 out of the 18 registered political parties are contesting.