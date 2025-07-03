You’ve no excuse to remain idle – Minister tells Kano youths

Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

…Commissions vandalised the multi-billion Digital Industrial Park in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijjani has called on youths in Kano State to leverage on available Information and Communication Technology, ICT facilities in the state to develop their digital skills, saying they have no excuse to remain idle.

The Minister stated this during the official commissioning of the vandalised multi-billion-naira Digital Industrial Park, constructed by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in Kano.

Dr. Tijani described the rebuilt facility as a national digital asset that must be owned and protected by the youth, regretting the ugly incident that led to the vandalisation of the multi-billion naira ICT hub.

Tijani emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s policy framework to widen opportunities in the digital economy for young general to build a career, added that the ministry is partnering with international ICT agencies to provide opportunities for younger generations to tap.

According to him, “When I became the Minister and the President gave us a mandate to create one million job, it was clear to me that there is no better assignment that we could do to help. And then we decided to introduce the program, 3 million talent, 3MTT where we will train three million young Nigerians in digital skills so that they will have access to the world. Because we know that population in most countries in the world is reducing but in Nigeria our population is increasing. In Kano alone, over 65% of the population are between age of 10 and 24. This young people are ready to add value to us but only if we give opportunities to them. When we started the 3MTT program, in few weeks we received 1.8 million application, out of which 180,000 representing 10 per cent were from Kano.

“I implore everyone to do everything within their capacities to protect the facility to help build the society that all dream of.

“To the young people of Kano, you have no excuse, do not only sit around asking what your government, parents would do for you, when our world is connected, knowledge is available to you wherever you find yourselves,” the Minister stated.

Earlier, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida said the Digital Industrial Park is a landmark project of NCC and a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as his administration’s commitment to accelerating ICT innovation,

strengthening research capabilities, and driving the sustainable growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

He said technology is one of the most powerful drivers of economic which remains one of the hopes for leapfrogging development.

“The concept behind the Digital Industrial Park is rooted in our vision to promote innovation and digital entrepreneurship within the ICT sector, while supporting research and development by

transforming ideas into market-ready solutions.

“Our goal is to establish a thriving ecosystem where cutting-edge ICT infrastructure supports the Federal Government’s eﬀorts to make digital services accessible and inclusive

across Nigeria.

“The Park, equipped with broadband connectivity and reliable power

supply, will serve as catalysts for innovation by providing a platform for digital innovators and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into tangible products and prototypes”. Dr. Maida said.

On his part, Governor Abba Yusuf applauded the Federal government for re-commissioning of the facility which he said would lay foundation for vibrant digital future generations.

Governor Yusuf, represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam disclosed his administration’s plan to create digital literacy to 3,000 youths before 2027.

Recall that the multi-billion project was vandalized by hoodlums during the nation wide 1st August 2024 #EndBadGovernance protest.